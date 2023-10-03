Germany dominating among Azerbaijan's trade and investment partners - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Germany is one of the most important trade and investment partners of Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Elnur Soltanov said during an event dedicated to German Unity Day, Trend reports.

According to official statistics, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany reached nearly $1.1 billion in the first eight months of 2023, which is a 59 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Germany ranks among the top 10 countries in terms of Azerbaijan's trade volume.

Soltanov said that to date, Germany has invested $812.5 million in Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan has invested $549.6 million in Germany.

“More than 240 German companies are operating successfully in various sectors of our economy, such as energy, industry, agriculture, tourism, and education. The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce also plays an active role in facilitating business contacts and promoting trade opportunities between our countries,” said the deputy minister.