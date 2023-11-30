İZİA seeking to apply AI in Azerbaijan's industrial parks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Azerbaijan Economic Zones Development Agency (İZİA) seeks to apply artificial intelligence (AI) in Azerbaijan's industrial parks, Chairman of the İZİA Board Elshad Nuriyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the event "Top of Industrial Safety 2023" held in Baku.

"Residents of Azerbaijan's industrial parks are currently most interested in cutting-edge security technologies, such as the usage of artificial intelligence tools and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies," he emphasized.

Nuriyev noted that İZİA will pay special attention to minimizing human intervention and ensuring security in the near future, giving priority to technology.

The "Top of Industrial Safety 2023" event taking place in Baku is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev and is held for the first time in Azerbaijan under the joint organization of the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association and the Azerbaijan State Research Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

