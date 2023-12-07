Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on December 6 decreased by $3.51 and amounted to $79.11 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan lowered by $3.49 (to $77.60 per barrel).

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $59.04 per barrel, which is $3.60 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $3.47 on December 6 compared to the previous indicator, to $74.66 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on December 7.

