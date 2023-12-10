Serbia may triple supply of Azerbaijani gas from 2037 - minister

NIS, Serbia, December 10. Serbia may triple supply of gas from Azerbaijan from 2037, Serbian Minister of Mines and Energy Dubravka Djedović Handanović said in response to Trend's question.

She made the remark on this sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector.

"For the time being, we want to operate this pipeline at its full capacity. In the future, if there is a need, we can expand it to 3.2 bcm. This would almost completely satisfy Serbia’s needs, reaching nearly 100 percent. Azerbaijan is currently our primary source for this pipeline, and we have signed a contract for the supply of 400 million cubic meters of gas until 2036. Starting from 2037, this supply could nearly triple," she said.

According to the minister, the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector launch is important for the continuation of good relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

"We will be able to bring much more gas to our homes and factories. Thanks to the additional supply from Azerbaijan, we will be able to enhance gas connectivity in this part of our country. This will further deepen our bilateral strategic relations in the energy sector. Due to the excellent relations between our Presidents, Serbia will solidify its position on the map as a key gas transit country," Dubravka Djedović Handanović added.