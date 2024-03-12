Azerbaijan expects import of additional trains for Baku Metro (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Another 35 trains are expected to be imported and launched onto the line for the Baku Metro this year, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said at the parliamentary hearing themed "Innovations and challenges in transport management", Trend reports.

According to him, this means that during the current year the existing train fleet will be doubled.

“This will allow us to increase the intensity in new and existing directions. Four additional trains have been already purchased and are tested in Azerbaijan," added the official.

Notably, over 17.89 million passengers used the Baku Metro in February of this year. Of these, 472,764 were discounted or free passengers. The metro, according to average statistical estimates, carried 617,850 passengers per day. The highest number of passengers (769,386) were transported on February 26, and the least (389,726) - on February 18.

