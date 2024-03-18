Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss green, traditional energy cooperation opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Iraq and Minister of Oil Hayyan Abdul-Ghani discussed opportunities for green and traditional energy cooperation, Trend reports via X (Twitter) publication of Jabbarov.

According to the minister, the Azerbaijani side informed its Iraqi counterparts about Azerbaijan's goals in the green energy transition and the projects implemented by SOCAR with foreign partners.

To note, on December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement that provides for the construction of an energy bridge from the Caucasus region to Europe.

As per the agreement, a 1,000 MW Black Sea Energy submarine electric cable spanning 1,195 kilometers is set to be constructed. The cable is intended to transmit 'green' electricity generated in Azerbaijan, routed through Georgia and the Black Sea to Romania, and further distributed to Hungary and the rest of Europe. This infrastructure will facilitate the supply of up to four gigawatts of green energy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp