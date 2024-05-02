Georgia ranking among important, reliable partners of Azerbaijan - minister (UPDATE)

TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. Azerbaijan is glad to play role in unfolding the Caspian Sea's green energy potential, the country's Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a panel discussion on the topic "Enhancing Connectivity: European Connectivity (Renewable Energy and Digital Connectivity) Middle Corridor (Reshaping the Euro-Asia Connectivity)" within the framework of the ADB annual meeting in Tbilisi.

Sharifov pointed out that Azerbaijan is very proud to play its role in the green corridor project between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The minister emphasized that the project involves electricity supplies.

"We all know that the potential of renewable energy production is utilized for several purposes," Sharifov said, mentioning that Azerbaijan sees a significant role for the World Bank and the ADB.

Besides, he highlighted that the ADB is a key player in the implementation of this project.

"The feasibility study is under progress. Azerbaijan plans to introduce capacities for renewable energy production, as a result of which we'll produce nearly two gigawatts of renewable energy, and this will be implemented through both national investments and, primarily, through private capital investments," the minister added.

To note, The theme for the 57th Annual Meeting to be held from 2 to 5 May, is “Bridge to the Future”.

The opening session of the Board of Governors will take place on May 4. The Opening Session marks the official start of the Annual Meeting. It is a high-profile event attended by the Guest of Honor from the host country. Remarks will be made by ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and the Minister of Finance of Georgia and Chair of the ADB Board of Governors, Lasha Khutsishvili.



The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB Governors to consider development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific. Several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media, regularly join the meeting.

