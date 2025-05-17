Azerbaijan stages 1st Forum of Agronomists within public-private.....(PHOTO) (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17.​ The 1st Forum of Agronomists has kicked off in Baku, riding the wave of a public-private partnership, Trend reports.

The forum is being held within the framework of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the last day of the 30th anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan).

Deputy Chairman of the Agrarian Services Agency Anar Azimov, speaking at the forum, noted that Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture has begun cooperation with international organizations on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

He noted that in a world that's always on the move, where change is the name of the game, digitalization and the use of AI are key players in speeding up the clock on processes.

"Serious work is also being done by the Ministry of Agriculture in this direction. Artificial intelligence is of great importance in providing forecasts, especially in the field of plant protection. These technologies have a great impact on the fight against pests and their prediction in advance.

These technologies will have a great impact both on improving services within the framework of state control and on transmitting information to farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture has already begun cooperation with international organizations in this direction, and we have certain results," Azimov added.

At the conclusion of the forum, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Fruit and Tea Research Institute and the Agricultural Research Center of Caspian Countries (CARCAS).

Under the memorandum, both parties will collaborate in areas such as establishing training centers in horticulture, conducting joint scientific research, implementing innovations, developing demonstration plots, and creating agro-innovation platforms.

The agreement also aims to strengthen cooperation in training skilled personnel, developing joint educational modules and certification programs, and enhancing the practical knowledge of young specialists in the agricultural sector.