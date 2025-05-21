Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan brainstorm deposit centers' cooperation opportunities (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The Azerbaijan National Depository Center (NDC) and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) discussed cooperation opportunities, a source in the NDC told Trend.

A meeting was held between the NDC and KASE officials, who were visiting Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, detailed information was provided on the activities of the National Depository Center, the development of market infrastructure, and the measures taken to strengthen the ecosystem of the capital markets of Azerbaijan

The parties also held discussions on joint initiatives and mutual exchange of experience.

