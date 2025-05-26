CityNet has introduced next-generation TV platform

The leading internet provider in the country, CityNet, has launched its next-generation TV platform. The platform allows users to watch seamlessly on TVs, smartphones, tablets and web browsers, with the ability to view multiple channels at the same time. Additionally, CityNet TV enables users to rewind live broadcasts, watch archived content, record programs, and mark their favorite channels. The platform, with its support for multiple devices, serves as an accessible entertainment hub for everyone.

CityNet TV offers access to premium channels like BluTV, Setanta Sports, Dizi Channel, and FilmBox. In addition, users can easily access popular applications such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Spotify through the platform.

Users can enjoy CityNet TV through various convenient methods. The app can be downloaded on various devices via the "App Store" and "Google Play" and can be viewed directly on Smart TVs. The provided content can also be watched on TV via STB (Set-Top Box) using either wired or Wi-Fi connections.

CityNet, constantly mindful of its subscribers, will soon offer users a range of new innovations on its TV platform.

CityNet is a constantly growing Internet provider that offers high-speed fixed Internet, landline telephone connection and television services. To obtain detailed information please call *1177 or visit the company’s website www.citynettv.az.