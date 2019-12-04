Reps of Azerbaijani community of Karabakh to hold meetings in Brussels

4 December 2019 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Members of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region are visiting Brussels, Ahmad Mahmudov, representative of the community, told Trend Dec. 4.

A number of meetings are planned within the visit, the representative said.

On Dec. 4, the members of the community will hold a series of meetings where they will inform about Azerbaijan’s realities.

“I am sure that the meetings held here will be as successful as those held in Los Angeles and Ankara,” Mahmudov noted. “The main task of the community is to voice Azerbaijan’s fair position in Belgium, which is one of the countries with a strong Armenian diaspora.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

