Azerbaijan's Seismic Survey Center talks recent quake possibility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. An earthquake of a 3.0-magnitude was recorded in the Caspian Sea at 02:44 (GMT+4) on July 11, General Director of Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan at the National Academy of Sciences Gurban Yetirmishli told Trend.

"Weak tremors occur every day in Azerbaijan, this is a natural process," Yetirmishli said.

"Most of the registered earthquakes are not felt on the surface. No devastating earthquake is expected in Azerbaijan in the future, so there's no need to worry," he said.

On the evening of July 3, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Azerbaijan. The epicenter of the tremors was located 80 kilometers northeast of Khachmaz district, the earthquake source was at a depth of 35 kilometers. Tremors were felt in some parts of the country, including in Baku.