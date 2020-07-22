Turkey will be supporting fraternal Azerbaijan in all its decisions taken in right cause

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Turkey will be supporting fraternal Azerbaijan in all its decisions taken in the right cause, a statement following National Security Council meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports with reference to the statement.

The meeting was held today, July 22,2020.

"Armenia must leave the occupied Azerbaijani lands, and Turkey will support fraternal Azerbaijan in all its decisions taken in the right cause," the statement said.

The statement said that aggressive policy of Armenia, which has been occupying Azerbaijani lands for many years, obstructs peace, ignores international law and is strongly condemned.

"Armenia must end its aggression and leave the occupied Azerbaijani lands," the statement said.