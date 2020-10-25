Azerbaijan forces Armenian troops to retreat in Gubadli direction - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.25

Trend:

On night of October 24- October 25, military operations in the Agderin, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Gadrut, Gubadli and Lachin directions of the front continued with different intensity, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The message said Armenian troops shelled Azerbaijan Armed Forces with mortars, cannons and tank fire.

The units of the Azerbaijani army, continuing the operations in accordance with the operation plan, expanded the controlled territories.

Units of the 1st battalion of the 543rd regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces, retreated in the direction of Gubadli, having suffered losses in personnel and military equipment.