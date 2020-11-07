COJEP International releases report on Armenia killing Azerbaijani civilians

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

The report of the COJEP organization on the killings of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenia has been published, Trend reports.

COJEP International is a nongovernmental organization, working in the following spheres: Human Rights, Democracy, fighting against racism and discrimination, intercultural dialogue, living together, the citizenship and the other kinds or areas which are interested in the society. It has 15 branches in European countries. COJEP International is a member of United Nation Economic and Social Council

The report begins by providing detailed information on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. As a result of this conflict, the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and seven adjacent district - Lachin, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan - were occupied by Armenia.

The conflict had a negative impact on the lives of over one million Azerbaijanis from the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts, and created social, economic and humanitarian problems.

The UN Security Council adopted four resolutions on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict on the basis of the norms and principles of international law. These resolutions confirm the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and demand the immediate withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories.

The report said that on September 27 this year, the Armenian Armed Forces began a large-scale provocation along the entire front line. The Armenian Armed Forces are shelling settlements, historical and cultural buildings, strategically important objects, territories remote from the front line and densely populated areas with heavy artillery, missiles and weapons prohibited by international conventions.

The Declaration on the Protection of Women and Children in Emergencies and Armed Conflict, adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 14, 1974, states that attacks on civilians, especially women and children, are prohibited. All countries must follow the 1925 Geneva Protocol and the 1949 Geneva Conventions, as well as other tools related to respect for human rights in times of armed conflict, especially the protection of women and children.

The report reflects the facts, figures and photographs of missile attacks by the Armed Forces of Armenia from September 27 to October 28 of cities and regions densely populated by the peaceful population of Azerbaijan.

This report has been prepared in order to systematize the war crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan in violation of international humanitarian law since September 27, 2020.