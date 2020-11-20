Units of Azerbaijani army enter Aghdam district - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20
Trend:
According to a trilateral statement signed by the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Russia, the units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Aghdam district on November 20, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Ministry added that photo and video footages from Aggdam district will be presented during the day.
Latest
Armenians used homemade missile launchers, applied by terrorists, in Karabakh hostilities - ANAMA (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan taking important measures to prevent coronavirus infection in military hospitals - Assistant to president
Head of department of Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units appointed to new position