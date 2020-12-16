Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations takes Sugovushan reservoir under protection
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16
Trend:
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has taken under protection the Sugovushan reservoir, Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Kamaladdin Heydarov said, Trend reports.
“In order to fulfill clause 6.1 on the protection of important objects, the decree of the head of state dated October 29, 2020 on the organization of temporary special administration in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, the Sugovushan reservoir in the liberated territory of the Terter region was taken under protection. The rescue service of the special risk of the Ministry of Emergencies has introduced around-the-clock control regime on the territory,” he said.
Latest
Steering Committee for implementation of Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework held in Turkmenistan (PHOTO)
North-South corridor crucial for transit relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, says ex-Iranian ambassador
Boosting connectivity between India, Bangladesh: Rail route between neighbours to reopen after 55 years
Georgia experiences substantial slowdown in economic activities due to COVID-19 - Cushman & Wakefield report