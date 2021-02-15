I stated that liberated lands would be green energy zone, I already invited local, foreign investors - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

I stated that the liberated lands would be a green energy zone. I have already invited local and foreign investors, President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said making a speech after raising the Azerbaijani flag in the village of Gulabir, Trend reports.

“I should also note that the state itself carries out and will carry out the main work. By making investments, local and foreign investors will be able to secure their business interests and have their say in the long-term supply of Azerbaijan with sources of uninterrupted, cheap, and environmentally friendly energy,” the head of state said.

“These are our plans. Kalbajar and Lachin districts have a huge potential for wind energy. In Zangilan and Jabrayil districts, there is more potential for solar energy. Initial studies have already been carried out. So by reconstructing our generating capacities and power transmission lines, we will turn Karabakh into a zone of “green energy”,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“In announcing this program, I had exactly this in mind, and the first project is being commissioned today – the Gulabird hydroelectric power station you are seeing over there,” the head of state said.