Personnel, military equipment of Azerbaijani Armed Forces sent to exercise area (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

The command and personnel of the Azerbaijani army involved in the exercises were sent to the area of conducting the maneuvers, Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijani Army has begun exercises involving troops from May 16. They are being held in accordance with the plan approved by Azerbaijan’s President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

Up to 15,000 military personnel, 300 tanks and other armored vehicles, 400 missile and artillery installations of various calibers, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars and anti-tank weapons, up to 50 units of military aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes are being used for the exercises held under the leadership of the Minister of Defense.

The focus will be made on command and control, combat readiness and regrouping of troops, taking into account the combat experience accumulated in the Second Karabakh war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020), including improving combat coordination and interaction between combined arms formations, missile and artillery troops, aviation and special forces.

During the exercises, which will last until May 20, the troops will carry out tasks to prevent provocations of illegal armed groups and conduct counter-operations to neutralize terrorists.