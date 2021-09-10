Wife of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan expresses gratitude to Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

The wife of the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Yagub Zurufchu Ainur Zurufchu expressed gratitude to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has taken control of the treatment of Yagub Zurufcu infected with coronavirus, she told Trend.

On behalf of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, a doctor from abroad was also invited to treat Yagub Zurufchu.

This issue has been extensively discussed with Mehriban Aliyeva and everything possible for Yagub Zurufcu's recovery will be done, Anar Alekberov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, said.

“I express my gratitude to the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for taking the situation under her control, " Ainur Zurufcu said.