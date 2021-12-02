Meeting of leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia in Sochi is huge step forward – FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:12)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

Trend:

The meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in Sochi is a huge step forward, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov said during the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council, Trend reports on Dec. 2.

Bayramov said that the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia has become possible for the first time for almost 30 years thanks to the end of the Karabakh conflict.

“The leaders of the three countries determined further steps of post-Karabakh conflict normalization of the situation in the region,” the minister added. “The creation of a bilateral Azerbaijani-Armenian commission on border delimitation and demarcation till the end of this year is very important.”

Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan expects this agreement to be implemented without delay and will play its role in transforming the South Caucasus into a more peaceful region.

“At this stage, the international community’s actions are required to support the establishment of long-term peace in the region,” the minister said. “The best thing that the international community can do now is to accept the new reality created in the region.”

“In this regard, we urge our colleagues to sensibly assess and consider new opportunities for cooperation with the region,” Bayramov added.