91.2% of Azerbaijani citizens fully trust President Ilham Aliyev - SURVEY

The Center for Social Researches (CSR) of Azerbaijan has published the results of the survey "President's activities in public opinion" in the 6th issue of the Trust Index magazine, Trend reports with reference to the CSR.

The survey was conducted in all regions of the country, except Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the territories liberated liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].

In the course of the survey, 91.2 percent of the respondents said that they fully trust President Ilham Aliyev, and 6.9 percent of them said that they predominantly trust him.

According to 93.6 percent of the respondents, the president, as the architect of the Victory [in the Second Karabakh War], successfully propagandizes the history of Victory by his active speeches on international platforms, 85.7 percent of them said that the head of state encourages citizens' participation in perpetuating the Victory.

Besides, 85.7 percent of the respondents said that this ensures the superiority of Azerbaijan in information policy, and according to 81.9 percent of the respondents, the Victory opens up new opportunities to work in this direction, while 85.7 percent noted increased resistance against external pressure and attempts that contradict the national interests.

Meanwhile, 81.9 percent of the respondents said that the Victory will lead to the national unity and successful politics.