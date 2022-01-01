Salaries of employees of several types of organizations increase today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1

The salaries of employees of a number of organizations financed from the state budget are increasing, Trend reports.

According to the order, the monthly salaries of managers and other employees of the following organizations financed from the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan will increase by an average of 20 percent from January 1, 2022:

1.1. Presidium and Office of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Office of the Ganja branch;

1.2. Heydar Aliyev Center;

1.3. “Azerbaijan National Encyclopedia” Scientific Center;

1.4. Ataturk Center in Azerbaijan;

1.5. State archives of the Azerbaijan Republic and their branches, district (city) state archives;

1.6. Permanent Working Group of the State Commission on Combating Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.7. Baku International Center for Multiculturalism;

1.8. Science Development Fund under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.9. Office of the Agrarian Innovation Center of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.10. Financial Science-Training Center under the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.11. Scientific-Methodical and Professional Development Center for Culture of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.12. State Film Fund of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.13. "Genocide Memorial Complex" in Guba, operating under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.14. Office of the National Aerospace Agency of the Ministry of Defense Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.15. Forensic Medical Expertise and Pathological Anatomy Association of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Forensic Psychiatric Expertise Center;

1.16. Territorial Financial Settlement Center of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.17. National Culinary Center of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.18. Foundation for Propagation of Moral Values ​​under the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

1.19. Baku City Department of Preschool Education Institutions and Orphanages under the Baku City Executive Power;

1.20. Centralized accounting under the executive authorities.