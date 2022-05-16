Azerbaijan updates Supervisory Board of AZAL

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on making changes to Presidential Order No 2555 dated March 30, 2021 'On the establishment of the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL)', Trend reports.

According to the decree, in the first part of the Order, the words 'transport, communications, and high technologies' are replaced by the words 'digital development and transport', and the words 'Zaur Gurbanov' are replaced by the words 'Anar Novruzov', while the words 'Minister of Economy' is being followed by the word 'first'.