EU's top official welcomes results of trilateral meeting in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell welcomed the results of the trilateral meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the EU Council Charles Michel held on May 22 in Brussels, Trend reports referring to Borrell’s respective Twitter publication.

“Hopeful to see concrete steps that support dynamics towards sustainable peace. The EU continues to be strongly engaged in peace & reconciliation efforts in the region,” Borrell said.