International conference dedicated to first anniversary of signing of Shusha Declaration held (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. “Azerbaijan-Turkiye strategic alliance – a source of peace and stability for the Caucasus and the region” was held in Azerbaijani Shusha city on the occasion of the first anniversary of the signing of the Shusha Declaration, Trend reports.

The conference was attended by Adalat Veliyev, head of the Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Power of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Aydin Kerimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha region, Inam Karimov, Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Culture Anar Karimov, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev, First Deputy Chairman of the Turkish Justice and Development Party, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim, Minister of Agriculture of Turkiye Vahit Kirishci, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkiye Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Secretary General of the Party Turkish nationalist movement Ismet Beyukataman, representatives of the board of the NAP, the Audit Commission, the Council of Veterans and the Youth Association, leaders of about 40 political parties operating in Azerbaijan, etc.

Will be updated