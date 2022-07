BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO Headquarters on July 19, 2022, Trend reports via the organization.

Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO began in March 1992 when the country entered the North Atlantic Partnership Council's Consultation Forum, which was renamed the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council in 1997.

On May 4, 1994, Azerbaijan joined the NATO "Partnership for Peace" Program.