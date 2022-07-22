Head of Azerbaijani Audiovisual Council talks necessity of combating media bias

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. It is necessary to combat bias in the media, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ismat Sattarov said, Trend reports.

He said this at the First International Media Forum on ‘Global trends and new challenges in mass media sphere’ organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) in Azerbaijan’s Shusha, on July 22.

"Today we see many examples of discrimination, violation of the principles of objectivity in the media. Azerbaijan faced attempts in the global arena to influence the process of bringing the truth during the 44-day Second Karabakh War," Sattarov said.

Sattarov noted that the victorious army of Azerbaijan headed by the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev liberated the Shusha city, and this Media Forum, which is being held in the country’s cultural capital, is very important from this point of view.