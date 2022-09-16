Azerbaijan dismisses claims of Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian armed forces (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:38)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The statements of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian armed forces about that several Azerbaijani Army units got surrounded, is a lie, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The Azerbaijani Army has taken full control over the operational situation. Azerbaijan has the strategic initiative and advantage. We call on Armenia to strengthen the ceasefire agreement rather than spreading disinformation," the ministry said.