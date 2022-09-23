Azerbaijani official takes part in informal meeting of CICA FMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in an informal meeting of foreign ministers of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) within the High-Level Week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, the ministry’s press service told Trend.

According to the press service, speaking at the meeting chaired by Kazakhstan Bayramov noted the growing need for regional interaction and cooperation, given the growing challenges to global security, stability and economic development.

In this context, he stated that CICA is an important platform for encouraging dialogue and cooperation, building confidence, and thereby ensuring security and prosperity in the region.

During his speech, the minister drew attention to the need to comply with the norms and principles of international law, especially sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of borders, in order to ensure regional and international security, as well as stability.

Noting the importance of the CICA process for the implementation of confidence-building measures he emphasized that Azerbaijan actively promotes cooperation in the field of transport and contacts between the CICA member states within the framework of confidence-building measures for safe and efficient transport corridor systems, implementing coordination in CICA, and encourages East-West and North-South transport and transit corridors.

In this context, in accordance with the provisions of the trilateral statement [signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders] after the 2020 Second Karabakh War, Bayramov stressed that the opening of the Zangazur corridor in a short time is important in terms of promoting peace and stability in the region, as well as the development of local, inter- and trans-regional trade.

During the meeting, issues of preparation for the CICA summit, which will be held in Astana, were also discussed.