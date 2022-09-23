MUSIAD Azerbaijan expresses support for country's territorial integrity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Armenia, having committed a large-scale provocation on the border with Azerbaijan in the direction of the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin districts during the night of September 12, once again demonstrated its revanchist intentions to the international community, the Board Chairman of MUSIAD [Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association] Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli told Trend.

According to Jabirli, the powerful Azerbaijani army, adequately responding to the Armenian provocation, put the Armenian armed forces in their place.

"The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his speeches declares that he knows well what and when must be done. Namely decisive position of the head of state and his political victory once again showed the whole world that Azerbaijan is ready to immediately respond to any step threatening its sovereignty,” he said. “Another military the provocation of the Armenian aggressor is an undesirable situation that has its negative impact, creating obstacles, and delaying the process of establishing long-term peace and stability in the region.”

“MUSIAD Azerbaijan expresses its strong support for the territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan. We express our condolences to our people, and the families of martyrs. May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs. We wish recovery to the injured soldiers," added Jabirli.