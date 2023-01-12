Azerbaijan increases liability for non-compliance with decisions by judicial, other bodies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The liability for non-compliance with decisions by Azerbaijan's judicial and other bodies increased, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment to the Administrative Offenses Code, approved today by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the document, for failure to fulfill the requirements within the time period established by the executive official, or the repeated commission of this action by a person who received an administrative penalty, within one year from the decision's entry into force, individuals will be fined in the amount of 1,000 manat ($587.39) to 1,500 manat ($881.08), or administrative arrest will be applied for up to two months given the circumstances.

In the meantime, officials will be fined from 2,500 manat ($1,468) to 4,000 manat ($2,349), while legal entities – from 5,000 manat ($2,936) to 7,000 manat ($4,111).