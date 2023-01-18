Azerbaijani FM receives new ambassador of Greece

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. Minister of Foreign Affair of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the new Ambassador of Greece, Christo Kapodistria, Azerbaijani MFA told Trend.

The ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Bayramov. Azerbaijani FM congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his activities.

The sides discussed a number of issues on the bilateral agenda, issues of cooperation in political, economic, energy, humanitarian, educational, tourism and other spheres, as well as on multilateral platforms.

Minister Bayramov, noting the meetings with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Stockholm and Lodz within the framework of the OSCE Ministerial Council meetings, stressed the importance of continuing the political dialogue between the two countries, as well as the importance of the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on October 1 last year as part of the opening ceremony of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB).

Bayramov informed the ambassador in detail about the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, steps and initiatives taken by Azerbaijan in this direction, restoration and construction works carried out in the territories, liberated from occupation, as well as the non-constructive position of Armenia.

In turn, Capodistria stressed that, during his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, he will make every effort to expand cooperation between the two countries. Noting that there is a wide potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Greece, the ambassador stressed the importance of expanding cooperation between the countries in the fields of tourism, energy, economy, transport and other areas.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on issues of cooperation between the countries within the framework of international organizations and on other issues of mutual interest.