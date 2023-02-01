Chief of Azerbaijan's State Border Service, Israeli defense minister hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Phone talks between Chief of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev, and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant took place on February 1, the Service told Trend.

During the phone conversation, Colonel General Guliyev congratulated Gallant on his appointment to the new position.

The sides stressed the top-level relations between the two countries, discussed prospects for cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, and exchanged views on the development of bilateral relations in the field of security and border protection.

In 2022, it was decided to open an Azerbaijani embassy in Israel, which is considered to be a new era in bilateral relations. The opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel will bring bilateral political relations to a higher level, and give a strong impetus to the development of relations in all areas, including tourism and technology.

During the Second Karabakh War, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's rightful position and territorial integrity. In addition, Israeli companies are involved in the reconstruction activities on Azerbaijan's liberated lands.