Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul sets up hotline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. In connection with the earthquake in Türkiye, a hotline has been set up at the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, Trend reports via the tweet of the consulate.

Azerbaijani citizens affected by the earthquake can call the following telephone number: +90 536 613 86 48.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people were killed and 2,383 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.