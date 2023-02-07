Military medical service group of Azerbaijani army sent to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. A group of military doctors and medical personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been sent to Türkiye, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, following the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the group of military medical specialists of the Azerbaijani army, consisting of 10 military doctors and eight assistants, is in the disaster area in Türkiye.

In order to identify and evacuate Azerbaijani citizens affected by the earthquake, operational headquarters operate in the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye, consulate generals in Istanbul and Kars.

On February 6, 2023, following the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, mobile rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, consisting of 420 people, were sent to Türkiye.

This morning, a mobile field hospital and a team of 41 Azerbaijani doctors were sent to the fraternal country. By the next plane, three containers with tents, warm blankets, heaters, and another mobile field hospital were dispatched.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,549 people were killed, 20,534 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.