Azerbaijan supports peaceful settlement of Palestinian-Israeli conflict - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, within the framework of his working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, took part in the international high-level conference of the League of Arab States on the topic "Support for the city of Jerusalem and its population" as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement from Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Speaking at the conference, Minister Bayramov stated that it is important that the Palestinian issue be resolved in accordance with international legal norms, the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and relevant resolutions. In this regard, the importance of continuing joint diplomatic efforts to reach an international consensus on resolving the issue was emphasized.

Bayramov said that Azerbaijan supports a peaceful settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state model. Confidence was expressed that the protection of Jerusalem, where the shrines of three religions are located, will contribute to the peaceful coexistence of the population here in the future.

As an example of Azerbaijan's commitment to Islamic solidarity in the Palestinian issue, the holding of many international conferences to help the State of Palestine was mentioned.

The Minister also invited the conference participants to participate at the highest level in the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group Summit on Combating COVID-19 to be held in Baku next month as an opportunity to discuss the theme of global recovery in the post-pandemic period.