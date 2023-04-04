Preventive measures chosen for detainees in connection with attack on Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Petitions of the investigator of the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan on the choice of a preventive measure against persons detained in connection with a conspiracy against MP Fazil Mustafa have been considered, Trend reports.

In the process in the Sabail district court chaired by judge Ulviya Shukurova, 3 people were detained for 4 months and 1 person was sentenced to detention for 3 months.

On March 28, 2023, at 21:51 (GMT +4), unknown men opened fire at Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, near his house. The MP survived, receiving two bullet wounds, one in the right shoulder.

In this regard, a criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Article 277 (encroachment on the life of a state or public figure to terminate his service or political activity or out of revenge for such activity) and 228.2.1 (Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, components for it, ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement) of the Criminal Code.