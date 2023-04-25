Azerbaijan plays key role in energy supply of entire region - Romanian minister

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 25. Azerbaijan plays a key role in the energy supply of the entire region, Romanian Energy Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu told reporters, Trend reports.

Popescu made the remark on the sidelines of a ceremony dedicated to the signing of Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ Hungary), EURSTREAM (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Sofia.

"Romania is a country less dependent on Russian gas. We have well-established gas production, and we have discovered reserves in the Black Sea. We provide 80-85 percent of all consumption through production. We already have a contract with Azerbaijan. We’ll play the role of transit in the 'Solidarity Ring',” he said.

“By the beginning of 2027, our gas will be supplied through the 'Solidarity Ring'. Moldova and Ukraine in the region also need support to ensure security of supply. We cannot import much gas from Azerbaijan without Türkiye. Azerbaijan is a key player, a strategic partner for Romania, as well as for Bulgaria. We have a long term relationship," he said.