Azerbaijani FM discusses relevant issues with his French counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov exchanged views on regional and other issues at a press conference with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At the meeting, Bayramov said that relations between Azerbaijan and France have been developing dynamically and can be described as successful cooperation.

The minister also noted that the two countries jointly implemented major projects. For instance, French companies took part in major energy, oil and gas, and infrastructure projects. And in general, mutual cooperation was carried out in the social, economic, humanitarian, cultural, educational, and scientific spheres.