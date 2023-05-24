President Ilham Aliyev continues to receive letters on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. King of Spain Felipe VI sent a letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the Spanish government and people, I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

Mr President, I wish you the best of health, and the beloved people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity.

I express my deep respect and esteem to you," the letter says.

President of the Republic of Peru Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra sent a letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

"Excellency, Mr President,

I am pleased to extend my sincerest congratulations to you on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On this auspicious day, Your Excellency, I would like to reiterate that Peruvian government is interested in continuing expanding and strengthening the relations both in bilateral and multilateral formats for the benefit of our countries.

I wish the beloved people of the Republic of Azerbaijan prosperity and progress. I avail myself of this opportunity to once again express my deep respect and consideration to you," the letter says.

President of the Republic of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega Saavedra, Vice President of the Republic of Nicaragua Rosario Murillo sent a letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

"Your Excellency, Dear brother,

On the Independence Day that Azerbaijan celebrates, we join You and your people, conveying our respect, affection and brotherly solidarity, with the confidence of working together for a better world to which all the peoples of the world have the right to aspire and build.

Much affection to You, and all the recognition of the spiritual strength of your people, to which we are united by historical ties of efforts for the common good," the letter says.

President of the Republic of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba sent a letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

"Mr. President,

It gives me great pleasure to extend my sincere congratulations to you on behalf of the people, the government of Gabon, and on my own behalf on the occasion of 28 May - the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I wish you good health and happiness, and prosperity to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I would like to reiterate my commitment to elevate the ties of friendship between Gabon and Azerbaijan to a higher level in line with the interests of our peoples.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter says.

King of Morocco Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.

"Excellency, dear brother.

At a time when the Republic of Azerbaijan is celebrating the Independence Day, I am very pleased to extend our sincerest congratulations, as well as wishes for the strong health and happiness on behalf of the people of Morocco and on my own behalf. Also, under your wise leadership, I wish the people of Azerbaijan great progress and prosperity.

Excellency, I am confident that, you are just as interested as I am in strengthening close fraternal relations between our countries, progressing our cooperation in all the fields for the benefits of the mutual prosperity of our peoples," the letter says.