Meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenia was of great importance within framework of summit in Chișinău - Moldovan former PM

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 7. Holding a meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the Chișinău summit is of great importance, former Prime Minister of Moldova Chiril Gaburici told Trend in an exclusive interview.

He participates in an international event in Shusha on the "Reconstruction, peace and integration: energy, economy, environment and capital" theme.

"We were glad to see President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova. It is very important that a meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenia took place within the framework of the summit in Chișinău. It is important that peace be established between the two countries," he said.

“President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has excellent plans for Karabakh, and they are being implemented. Everything is being done to improve the living conditions of the people who will live there, including employment opportunities. However, the mining of Karabakh by Armenians during the occupation slows down these processes," he said.

The event has been organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Up to 30 former Heads of State and Government participate in the event.

The first day of the two-day event will be held in Shusha, and the second in Ganja.

