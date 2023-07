BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Russia’s peacekeepers will remain in their place of deployment in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh until 2025, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

"I believe that Russia will remain true to its obligations under the agreements reached, and the peacekeepers will leave the territory in 2025," he said at a press conference following the NATO summit.

