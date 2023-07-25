Azerbaijan's setting Lachin border checkpoint is completely legitimate decision - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The Armenian side, which supports an aggressive policy and separatism and demands the elimination of the Lachin border checkpoint, which makes it difficult to carry out illegal activities in the region against Azerbaijan, should understand that the establishment of a checkpoint in Lachin by Azerbaijan is completely within the framework of international law, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a statement, Trend reports.

"This step was taken in order to prevent subversive activities of Armenia, and the existence of this point is not a subject of discussion. The International Court of Justice also unanimously rejected Armenia's claim with its decision of July 6, once again confirming that the establishment of a checkpoint on the border by Azerbaijan is an absolutely sovereign and legitimate decision," the MFA said.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.