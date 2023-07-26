Special attention paid to training of soldiers in Separate Combined Army - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Special attention is paid to the training of young soldiers in a Separate combined army, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In accordance with the decree "On conscription from July 1 to July 30, 2023, of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan for urgent active military service and on the discharge of military personnel of urgent active military service" of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev on May 20, 2023, the recruitment of young soldiers called up to the army continues.

Will be updated