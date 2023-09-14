Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan prevents Armenian separatist troops from digging trenches in Aghdam direction

Politics Materials 14 September 2023 21:00 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. An attempt by illegal Armenian armed formations to dig trenches in the Aghdam direction has been stopped, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

From 19:05 (GMT+4) to 19:25 (GMT+4), illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to dig new trench roads in order to approach the Azerbaijan's Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army units.

