Azerbaijani Army destroys Armenian armed forces' outlaw military unit in Tapakand (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Precision fire strikes destroy military facilities and equipment of the formations of the Armenian armed forces [which haven't been withdrawn from Azerbaijan's Karabakh, contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] at strategically important heights, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense released footage of the destruction of a military unit of the Armenian armed forces located in Tapakand in the Tartar direction.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.