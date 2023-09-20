Israel interested in comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan - FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Israel is interested in the comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said at the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on the margins of the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

The parties expressed their readiness to continue to actively develop political dialogue at various levels on all aspects of bilateral relations of a strategic nature, as well as on international and regional issues.

It was noted with satisfaction that close cooperation has been established between the two countries in the fields of economics, security, tourism, education, trade, high technology and other areas.

In this context, the successful activities of the Joint Commission between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the State of Israel were emphasized. Confidence was expressed that the opening of trade and tourism missions of Azerbaijan in Israel, as well as the establishment of an embassy, will contribute to the development of bilateral cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed Eli Cohen in detail about the military-political provocations committed by Armenia and emphasized that the main goal of the anti-terrorist measures taken against Armenian illegal armed groups in response to these provocations was to ensure peace and stability in the region, the disarmament of illegal forces and the dissolution of the separatist regime.

Foreign Minister of the State of Israel Eli Cohen said that his country is interested in full cooperation with Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.