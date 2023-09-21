Western Azerbaijan Community urges Poland to respect Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Western Azerbaijan Community has called on Poland to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the Community said, Trend reports.

In connection with the statement of the Polish Foreign Ministry, the Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Warsaw not to adhere to religious prejudices in the issue of territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries.

"Such a selective approach by Poland to values and international law is unacceptable. We demand Poland to stop discrimination, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and support the right of return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia," the Community noted.

Earlier, the Western Azerbaijani Community expressed deep indignation at yet another anti-Azerbaijani statement by the Canadian Foreign Minister.