Azerbaijan to provide Armenian dwellers of Karabakh with their most necessities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. In the context of discussions of social and humanitarian issues, the representatives of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan said that there was a particular need for fuel, Trend reports.

At the same time, they asked for humanitarian assistance, including food products.

As a result of the meeting, their request was accepted positively. In particular, it is planned to provide fuel supply for the heating systems of kindergartens and schools, as well as emergency medical and firefighting services, and provide humanitarian support.

At the invitation of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the point person for contacts with Armenian residents of Karabakh, Ramin Mammadov, met on September 21, 2023, with representatives of Armenian residents of Karabakh, Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan.

Head of the Russian side at the Russia-Türkiye Monitoring Center, rear admiral Oleg Semyonov, joined the meeting in the capacity of a participant.

The discussions held in a constructive and positive atmosphere focused on the reintegration of the Armenian population of Karabakh, the restoration of infrastructure, and the organization of activities on the basis of the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan.